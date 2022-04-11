softball9.jpg

The Lewis and Clark Trailblazers were swept in a softball doubleheader Sunday in Godfrey.  Spoon River College blanked the Blazers, 8-0 and 7-0 in the twinbill.  The Snappers softball team improved to 26-and-15 on the season while the Lady Trailblazers dropped to 7-and-12 overall.  

One of the top hitters for Spoon River College is freshman Lynna Fischer.  The former Alton Redbird is currently hitting  .368.  Fischer led the Redbirds during the 2021 spring season with 7 home runs and 31 RBI's while hitting .435 on the year.    

-0-

Lewis and Clark softball coach Ronda Roberts:

roberts1.mp3

Spoon River College softball coach John Bassett:

bassett1.mp3

Spoon River Snappers freshman Lynna Fischer:

lynnaf1.mp3

Lynna Fischer - freshman, Spoon River College - catcher, third baseman (below)

lynnafischer1.jpg

-0-

Lewis and Clark is scheduled for more softball this week:

(weather permitting)

MON - @ Parkland College - POSTPONED

TUE - @ Lincoln Land College

WED - vs. Illinois Central College (ICC) - HOME

FRI - @ Spoon River College

SAT - vs. Heartland College - HOME

-0-