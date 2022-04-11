The Lewis and Clark Trailblazers were swept in a softball doubleheader Sunday in Godfrey. Spoon River College blanked the Blazers, 8-0 and 7-0 in the twinbill. The Snappers softball team improved to 26-and-15 on the season while the Lady Trailblazers dropped to 7-and-12 overall.
One of the top hitters for Spoon River College is freshman Lynna Fischer. The former Alton Redbird is currently hitting .368. Fischer led the Redbirds during the 2021 spring season with 7 home runs and 31 RBI's while hitting .435 on the year.
-0-
Lewis and Clark softball coach Ronda Roberts:
Spoon River College softball coach John Bassett:
Spoon River Snappers freshman Lynna Fischer:
Lynna Fischer - freshman, Spoon River College - catcher, third baseman (below)
-0-
Lewis and Clark is scheduled for more softball this week:
(weather permitting)
MON - @ Parkland College - POSTPONED
TUE - @ Lincoln Land College
WED - vs. Illinois Central College (ICC) - HOME
FRI - @ Spoon River College
SAT - vs. Heartland College - HOME
-0-