Tuesday's prep soccer
The Alton Redbirds defeated the Belleville East Lady Lancers, 1-0 on penalty kicks Tuesday night in Belleville. The Lady Redbirds improve to 10-and-1 on the season. Alton got PK goals from Tori Schrimpf, Haylie Butler, Lyndsey Miller, and Emily Baker in the win.
Elsewhere in girls soccer (TUE):
Civic Memorial 3, Father McGivney 0
* Eagles - Abrianna Garrett - 2-goals & 1-assist
Southwestern 4, Greenville 2
* Piasa Birds - Ali Wilson - 2-goals, Morgan Durham - 1-goal & 2-assists
Roxana 8, Hillsboro 2
* Shells - Kendall Kamp - 4-goals & 3-assists, Reagan Lynn - 2-goals, Kinsley Mouser - 1-goal & 2-assists
Breese Mater Dei 2, Highland 0
Edwardsville 1, Collinsville 0
