Tuesday's prep soccer

The Alton Redbirds defeated the Belleville East Lady Lancers, 1-0 on penalty kicks Tuesday night in Belleville.  The Lady Redbirds improve to 10-and-1 on the season.  Alton got PK goals from Tori Schrimpf, Haylie Butler, Lyndsey Miller, and Emily Baker in the win. 

Elsewhere in girls soccer (TUE):

Civic Memorial 3, Father McGivney 0

* Eagles - Abrianna Garrett - 2-goals & 1-assist

Southwestern 4, Greenville 2

* Piasa Birds - Ali Wilson - 2-goals, Morgan Durham - 1-goal & 2-assists 

Roxana 8, Hillsboro 2

* Shells - Kendall Kamp - 4-goals & 3-assists, Reagan Lynn - 2-goals, Kinsley Mouser - 1-goal & 2-assists 

Breese Mater Dei 2, Highland 0

Edwardsville 1, Collinsville 0

