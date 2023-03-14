Girls prep soccer
-0-
Monday's soccer scoreboard @ Metro Cup soccer tournament:
> Alton 2, Mascoutah 0
Redbirds goals: Emily Baker, Lyndsey Miller
> Civic Memorial 7, Breese Central 0
Eagles goals: Abrianna Garrett (3), Aubree Wallace (2)
> Edwardsville 6, Rochester 0
> Althoff 4, Father McGivney 1
> Freeburg 12, Mt. Vernon 0
-0-
Other MON soccer:
Metro East 9, EAWR 0
Staunton 6, Maryville Christian 3
Collinsville 0, Waterloo 0
-0-
Tuesday soccer:
@ Metro Cup tourney
Marquette vs. Springfield
Roxana vs. Mt. Vernon
O'Fallon vs. Triad
Marion vs. Highland
B.Mater Dei vs. Columbia
-0-
Other TUE soccer:
Breese Central @ Greenville, Granite City @ Collinsville, Waterloo @ Belleville East