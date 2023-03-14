soccer8.jpg

Girls prep soccer

-0-

Monday's soccer scoreboard @ Metro Cup soccer tournament:

> Alton 2, Mascoutah 0 

Redbirds goals: Emily Baker, Lyndsey Miller

Civic Memorial 7, Breese Central 0 

Eagles goals: Abrianna Garrett (3), Aubree Wallace (2)

> Edwardsville 6, Rochester 0

> Althoff 4, Father McGivney 1

> Freeburg 12, Mt. Vernon 0

-0-

Other MON soccer:

Metro East 9, EAWR 0

Staunton 6, Maryville Christian 3

Collinsville 0, Waterloo 0

-0-

Tuesday soccer:

@ Metro Cup tourney

Marquette vs. Springfield

Roxana vs. Mt. Vernon

O'Fallon vs. Triad

Marion vs. Highland

B.Mater Dei vs. Columbia

-0-

Other TUE soccer:

Breese Central @ Greenville, Granite City @ Collinsville, Waterloo @ Belleville East