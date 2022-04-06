The Roxana Lady Shells defeated the EAWR Lady Oilers, 9-1 in girls prep softball Monday afternoon in Wood River.  The Shells improve to 3-and-5 while the Oilers drop to 1-and-11 on the year.

WP - Calista Stahlhut - 3-5, 2-RBI's

3 hits each - Payton Hartman, Lexi Ryan

3-RBI's - CJ Ross

LP - Jordan Ealey - RBI

Jade Kassler - 2-3, Run

>> Roxana softball coach Wade Stahlhut:

wades1.mp3

>> EAWR softball coach Dana Emerick:

danae1.mp3

-0-

Meanwhile in baseball Monday in Roxana - the Shells shot past the Oilers, 10-to-3.  Roxana improves to 4-and-5 while the Oilers fall to 2-and-7. 

Roxana:

WP - Elias Thies - 6-IP, 1-R, 13-K

Nik Ward - 2-H, 2-R, 2-RBI's

-0-