Girls prep basketball
-0-
The Dupo Cat Classic girls basketball tournament tipped off this week. It's the first week of the games in the 2022-23 girls basketball season.
The championship semifinals will be held the next two nights in Dupo.
Tonight (WED) - 7:30 - Waterloo Gibault vs. Metro East Lutheran
THU, 7:30 pm - Roxana Shells vs. EAWR Oilers
* Lady Oilers basketball coach Lyndsey Perez:
* Lady Shells basketball coach Brian Diskin:
>> The Dupo tournament finals will be tip off on Saturday with the 3rd place game (1:00 pm) and the championship game (2:30 pm).
-0-
Consolation bracket @ Dupo tourney:
WED, 6:00 - Marissa vs. Valmeyer
THU, 6:00 - Madison vs. Dupo
> The consolation championship game (5th place game) will be held Saturday at 11:30 am.
-0-
Dupo tourney scores:
MON > Gibault 37, Marissa 26 - Metro East 45, Valmeyer 27
TUE > EAWR 48, Madison 5 - Roxana 29, Dupo 25
-0-