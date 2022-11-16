basketball21.jpg

Girls prep basketball

The Dupo Cat Classic girls basketball tournament tipped off this week.  It's the first week of the games in the 2022-23 girls basketball season.  

The championship semifinals will be held the next two nights in Dupo.  

Tonight (WED) - 7:30 - Waterloo Gibault vs. Metro East Lutheran

THU, 7:30 pm - Roxana Shells vs. EAWR Oilers

* Lady Oilers basketball coach Lyndsey Perez:

* Lady Shells basketball coach Brian Diskin:

>> The Dupo tournament finals will be tip off on Saturday with the 3rd place game (1:00 pm) and the championship game (2:30 pm).

Consolation bracket @ Dupo tourney:

WED, 6:00 - Marissa vs. Valmeyer

THU, 6:00 - Madison vs. Dupo

> The consolation championship game (5th place game) will be held Saturday at 11:30 am. 

Dupo tourney scores:

MON > Gibault 37, Marissa 26 - Metro East 45, Valmeyer 27

TUE > EAWR 48, Madison 5 - Roxana 29, Dupo 25

