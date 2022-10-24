Shells & Oilers advance to the IHSA playoffs with 6-3 records
Roxana & East Alton-Wood River are heading into the IHSA state football playoffs each with records of 6-and-3. The Roxana Shells will travel to Hillsboro for a Class 3A first round game Saturday at 1:30 pm. The EAWR Oilers hit the road for Coal City for a Class 4A game Saturday at 2 pm.
Week 9 recaps:
The Shells blasted the Marquette Explorers, 68-0 last Friday night in Roxana. The Shells scored 10 touchdowns in the game - 2 each from Evan Wells and Terrel Graves. They also got TD runs from senior linemen -- Jackson Harris, Chase Allen, and Ashton Noble.
Allen on his 69 yard touchdown:
Noble after the win:
> Roxana football head coach Wade DeVries:
The EAWR Oilers lost at Red Bud, 14-12 in week 9. Oilers senior Seth Slayden rushed for 222 yards in a losing cause. He now has 1,519 yards on the year - breaking the single season school record for rushing yards which was held by Travis Williams (1508 yards).
PHOTO (above): Oilers senior Seth Slayden (22) running the football at Red Bud last Friday night.
> Oilers football coach Garry Herron on loss to Red Bud:
