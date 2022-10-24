DSC_5629 copy.jpg

Shells & Oilers advance to the IHSA playoffs with 6-3 records

Roxana & East Alton-Wood River are heading into the IHSA state football playoffs each with records of 6-and-3.  The Roxana Shells will travel to Hillsboro for a Class 3A first round game Saturday at 1:30 pm.  The EAWR Oilers hit the road for Coal City for a Class 4A game Saturday at 2 pm. 

Week 9 recaps:

The Shells blasted the Marquette Explorers, 68-0 last Friday night in Roxana.  The Shells scored 10 touchdowns in the game - 2 each from Evan Wells and Terrel Graves.  They also got TD runs from senior linemen -- Jackson Harris, Chase Allen, and Ashton Noble. 

Allen on his 69 yard touchdown:

Noble after the win:

> Roxana football head coach Wade DeVries:

The EAWR Oilers lost at Red Bud, 14-12 in week 9.  Oilers senior Seth Slayden rushed for 222 yards in a losing cause.  He now has 1,519 yards on the year - breaking the single season school record for rushing yards which was held by Travis Williams (1508 yards).   

PHOTO (above): Oilers senior Seth Slayden (22) running the football at Red Bud last Friday night.  

> Oilers football coach Garry Herron on loss to Red Bud:

