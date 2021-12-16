Shells - Oilers week
-0-
The EAWR Oilers and Roxana Shells are renewing their rivalry the week before Christmas as they face off in boys and girls basketball.
The boys basketball matchup will tip off Friday night in Roxana. The broadcast time - 7:30 pm on WBGZ Radio. The Shells and Oilers have yet to play in the month in December due to both teams being shutdown because of COVID issues.
FRI - 7:30 pm - EAWR Oilers @ Roxana Shells - boys bb
Big-Z - 107.1 FM, 1570 AM, streaming on advantagenews.com
-0-
Meanwhile, the Lady Shells shot past the Lady Oilers, 42-28 at EAWR High school Wednesday night. The Oilers Emily Johnson had a game-high 15 points. The Shells were led by Lexi Ryan's 11 points. Roxana also got 9 points from Laynie Gehrs and 8 points from Alyssa Luck in the win.
-0-