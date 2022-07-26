Prep volleyball
-0-
The Roxana Shells hosted a summer camp girls volleyball tournament last week using the three gyms on its campus. Varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams all competed throughout the day last Thursday. The varsity clubs at the camp included the host Lady Shells along with the Civic Memorial Eagles, Pittsfield, Crystal City (MO), and Greenville.
Volleyball was played at the large and small gyms at the high school as well as the Jr. high gym.
Roxana girls volleyball coach Andrea Keller on the summer camp tourney:
-0-
The Roxana Shells will once again open the fall volleyball season hosting its annual Lady Shells Invitational. 16 teams will compete in the tourney beginning on August 22. The 13th annual tournament includes the host Shells along with Southwestern, Jerseyville, EAWR, Marquette, Calhoun, Carrollton, defending champion Civic Memorial and others.
-0-
Photos from Roxana volleyball summer camp - THU, July 21 -