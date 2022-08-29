Prep soccer - Norman Lewis Soccer Invitational
-0-
The Roxana soccer tournament finals were held on Saturday:
>> Championship SAT (8/27)
5th place game - Valmeyer 3, EAWR Oilers 0
3rd place game - Alton J-V 2, Maryville Christian 1
TITLE game - Lebanon 2, Roxana Shells 1
-0-
>> Pool play - MON
Roxana Shells 3, Maryville Christian 1
Shells goals -- Aiden Carr, Owen Wieneke, Cade Smay
Roxana boys soccer head coach James Futrell:
Lebanon 3, EAWR Oilers 0
>> Pool play - TUE
Alton J-V 9, EAWR 0
Roxana 5, Valmeyer 0
-0-