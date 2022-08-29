soccer4.jpg

Prep soccer - Norman Lewis Soccer Invitational 

-0-

The Roxana soccer tournament finals were held on Saturday: 

>> Championship SAT (8/27)

5th place game - Valmeyer 3, EAWR Oilers 0

3rd place game - Alton J-V 2, Maryville Christian 1

TITLE game - Lebanon 2, Roxana Shells 1

-0-

>> Pool play - MON

Roxana Shells 3, Maryville Christian 1

Shells goals -- Aiden Carr, Owen Wieneke, Cade Smay

Roxana boys soccer head coach James Futrell:

futrell1.mp3

Lebanon 3, EAWR Oilers 0

>> Pool play - TUE

Alton J-V  9, EAWR 0

Roxana 5, Valmeyer 0

-0-