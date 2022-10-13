soccer5.jpg

Prep soccer

-0-

Class 1A Roxana Regional

regional semifinals (WED) 

Father McGivney 7, Roxana Shells 1

Staunton 1, Lebanon 0

* Regional title game: Father McGivney vs. Staunton, FRI @ 4 pm

-0-

Roxana boys soccer head coach James Futrell:

futrell1.mp3

Shells seniors -- Ty Schmidt, Garrett McBride, and Dillon Scifres.  

-0-

The Class 2A and 3A soccer regionals kick off next week.  Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette and Jerseyville are among the teams in action next week in postseason soccer. 

-0-

futrell2.jpg
futrell1.jpg

PHOTOS:  Roxana soccer coach James Futrell talks to his team after the regional semifinal loss on Wednesday. 

-0-