Prep soccer
-0-
Class 1A Roxana Regional
regional semifinals (WED)
Father McGivney 7, Roxana Shells 1
Staunton 1, Lebanon 0
* Regional title game: Father McGivney vs. Staunton, FRI @ 4 pm
-0-
Roxana boys soccer head coach James Futrell:
Shells seniors -- Ty Schmidt, Garrett McBride, and Dillon Scifres.
-0-
The Class 2A and 3A soccer regionals kick off next week. Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette and Jerseyville are among the teams in action next week in postseason soccer.
-0-
PHOTOS: Roxana soccer coach James Futrell talks to his team after the regional semifinal loss on Wednesday.
-0-