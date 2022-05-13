The Roxana Shells held an athletic senior signing day earlier this week for six student-athletes from the Class of 2022.  

1. Connor House - baseball, football @ Greenville University

2. Lexi Ryan - softball @ SWIC, Belleville

3. Bailey Hill - volleyball, Monmouth College  

4. Piper Martin - cheer team @ SIUE

5. Kianna Jackson - bowling @ Quincy University

6. Justin Laws - track & field @ St. Xavier University

Roxana baseball head coach Jerry Wheaton on Connor House:

Connor House has played football & baseball for the Shells for 4 years:

Lexi Ryan has played softball & basketball for the Shells for 4 years:

Roxana senior Lexi Ryan & Connor House on signing day.

