The Roxana Shells held an athletic senior signing day earlier this week for six student-athletes from the Class of 2022.
1. Connor House - baseball, football @ Greenville University
2. Lexi Ryan - softball @ SWIC, Belleville
3. Bailey Hill - volleyball, Monmouth College
4. Piper Martin - cheer team @ SIUE
5. Kianna Jackson - bowling @ Quincy University
6. Justin Laws - track & field @ St. Xavier University
Roxana baseball head coach Jerry Wheaton on Connor House:
Connor House has played football & baseball for the Shells for 4 years:
Lexi Ryan has played softball & basketball for the Shells for 4 years:
Roxana senior Lexi Ryan & Connor House on signing day.
