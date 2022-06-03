The Big-Z and Chris Erwin State Farm has announced its scholar athletes of the year for the 2021-22 school year.
< Female scholar athlete of the year >
Jillian Nelson is the female scholar athlete of the year. The Marquette senior plans on playing soccer next year for Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Concordia Golden Bears are a Division 2 soccer squad.
< Male scholar athlete of the year >
Parker Scottberg is the male scholar athlete of the year. The Civic Memorial senior plans on playing soccer at the next level at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais (IL) near Kankakee. The Olivet Nazarene Fighting Tigers are an NAIA school.
* Jillian and Parker will each be awarded $1,000 scholarships.
Pictured above (L to R) - Big-Z General Manager Nick Darr, Marquette's Jillian Nelson, C.M.'s Parker Scottberg, State Farm's Chris Erwin.
Scholar athletes of the month this year included:
Females >>
Gracie Piar - Marquette Explorers (golf)
Allison Woolbright - Marquette Explorers (volleyball)
Audrey Cain, Marquette Explorers (golf)
Renee Raglin - Alton Redbirds (volleyball/basketball)
Madelyn (Maddie) Brueckner - Civic Memorial Eagles (volleyball/basketball)
Abby Williams - Marquette Explorers (basketball)
Sabrina Fulkerson - EAWR Oilers (cross country/track)
Jillian Nelson - Marquette Explorers (soccer/basketball)
Alyssa Luck - Roxana Shells (basketball/softball)
Audrey Evola - Alton Redbirds (softball/volleyball)
Tori Schrimpf - Alton Redbirds (soccer)
Males >>
Parker Scottberg - Civic Memorial Eagles (soccer)
Julian Caffey - Alton Redbirds (football)
Chase Keshner - EAWR Oilers (football)
Nolan Tolbert - Roxana Shells (soccer/basketball)
Justin Laws - Roxana Shells (football/wrestling)
Owen Williams - Marquette Explorers (basketball)
Aaron Niemeyer - EAWR Oilers (wrestling)
Caden Laslie - Alton Redbirds (baseball)
Dane Slayden - Roxana Shells (XC, soccer, tennis)
Aslan Henderson - CM Eagles (track)
