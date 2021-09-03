The Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Scholar Athletes have been announced for the month of August. The first winners for the 2021 fall sports season:
< Female scholar athlete >
Audrey Cain, Marquette Explorers (golf)
< Male scholar athlete >
Chase Keshner - EAWR Oilers (football)
* The Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Scholar Athletes of the year awards will be announced in May 2022. We will award a $1,000 scholarship to one male & one female scholar athlete based on their academic & athletic performances.