More Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Scholar Athletes have been announced for the winter sports season.
< Female scholar athletes >
Abby Williams - Marquette (basketball)
Sabrina Fulkerson - EAWR (cross country & track)
< Male scholar athletes >
Owen Williams - Marquette (basketball)
Aaron Niemeyer - EAWR (wrestling)
Past winners this year:
Female scholar athletes >>
Gracie Piar - Marquette Explorers (golf)
Allison Woolbright - Marquette Explorers (volleyball)
Audrey Cain, Marquette Explorers (golf)
Renee Raglin - Alton Redbirds (volleyball/basketball)
Madelyn (Maddie) Brueckner - Civic Memorial Eagles (volleyball/basketball)
Male scholar athletes >>
Parker Scottberg - Civic Memorial Eagles (soccer)
Julian Caffey - Alton Redbirds (football)
Chase Keshner - EAWR Oilers (football)
Nolan Tolbert - Roxana Shells (soccer/basketball)
Justin Laws - Roxana Shells (football/wrestling)
* The Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Scholar Athletes of the year awards will be announced in May 2022. We will award a $1,000 scholarship to one male & one female scholar athlete based on their academic & athletic performances.