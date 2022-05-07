Chris Erwin Scholar Logo.jpg

The last group of RiverBend student athletes has been announced for the Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm scholar athlete awards for the spring sports season.  

< Female scholar athletes >

Alyssa Luck - Roxana Shells (basketball, softball)

Audrey Evola - Alton Redbirds (softball, volleyball)

Tori Schrimpf - Alton Redbirds (soccer)

< Male scholar athletes >

Caden Laslie - Alton Redbirds (baseball)

Dane Slayden - Roxana Shells (XC, soccer, tennis)

Aslan Henderson - CM Eagles (track)

Past winners this year:

Female scholar athletes >>

Gracie Piar - Marquette Explorers (golf)

Allison Woolbright - Marquette Explorers (volleyball)

Audrey Cain, Marquette Explorers (golf)

Renee Raglin - Alton Redbirds (volleyball/basketball)

Madelyn (Maddie) Brueckner - Civic Memorial Eagles (volleyball/basketball)

Abby Williams - Marquette (basketball)

Sabrina Fulkerson - EAWR (cross country & track)

Male scholar athletes >>

Parker Scottberg - Civic Memorial Eagles (soccer)

Julian Caffey - Alton Redbirds (football)

Chase Keshner - EAWR Oilers (football)

Nolan Tolbert - Roxana Shells (soccer/basketball)

Justin Laws - Roxana Shells (football/wrestling)

Owen Williams - Marquette (basketball)

Aaron Niemeyer - EAWR (wrestling)

* The Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Scholar Athletes of the year awards will be announced in May 2022.  We will award a $1,000 scholarship to one male & one female scholar athlete based on their academic & athletic performances. 