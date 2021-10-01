medals4.jpg

The Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Scholar Athletes have been announced for the month of September.  The winners: 

Allison Woolbright - Marquette Explorers (volleyball)

Julian Caffey - Alton Redbirds (football)

Chase Keshner - EAWR Oilers (football)

Audrey Cain, Marquette Explorers (golf)

* The Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Scholar Athletes of the year awards will be announced in May 2022.  We will award a $1,000 scholarship to one male & one female scholar athlete based on their academic & athletic performances. 