The Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Scholar Athletes have been announced for the month of September. The winners:
< Female scholar athlete >
Gracie Piar - Marquette Explorers (golf)
< Male scholar athlete >
Parker Scottberg - Civic Memorial Eagles (soccer)
-0-
Past winners this year:
Female scholar athletes >>
Allison Woolbright - Marquette Explorers (volleyball)
Audrey Cain, Marquette Explorers (golf)
-0-
Male scholar athletes >>
Julian Caffey - Alton Redbirds (football)
Chase Keshner - EAWR Oilers (football)
-0-
* The Big-Z / Chris Erwin State Farm Scholar Athletes of the year awards will be announced in May 2022. We will award a $1,000 scholarship to one male & one female scholar athlete based on their academic & athletic performances.