Saturday High School Sports Scores 3/19/2022
GIRLS SOFTBALL:
Mascoutah 16, Roxana 6
Mascoutah 18, Roxana 4
Collinsville 14, Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 4
Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 17, Collinsville 1
Belleville East 10, Marion 8
GIRLS SOCCER:
Alton 4, Breese Central 1
Roxana 1, Highland 0
Freeburg 5, Civic Memorial 1
Naperville Central 2, Granite City 0
Mater Dei 6, Jerseyville 0
O’Fallon 5, Rochester 1
Gibault 1, Father McGivney 0
Triad 2, Edwardsville 1
BOYS BASEBALL:
Lockport 11, Alton 3
Galesburg 11, Alton 1
Dunlap 15, Civic Memorial 11
Roxana 9, Gibault 8
Jerseyville 5, Roxana 4
Jerseyville 16, Gibault 2
Collinsville 7, Galesburg 3
Freeburg 13, Granite City 3
Chatham Glenwood 3, Father McGivney 2
O’Fallon 12, Oak Forest 1
Triad 10, Dunlap 3
Edwardsville 5, Huntley 4