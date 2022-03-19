ihsa logo

Saturday High School Sports Scores 3/19/2022

GIRLS SOFTBALL:

Mascoutah 16, Roxana 6

Mascoutah 18, Roxana 4

Collinsville 14, Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 4

Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 17, Collinsville 1

Belleville East 10, Marion 8

GIRLS SOCCER:

Alton 4, Breese Central 1

Roxana 1,  Highland 0

Freeburg 5, Civic Memorial 1

Naperville Central 2, Granite City 0

Mater Dei 6, Jerseyville 0

O’Fallon 5, Rochester 1

Gibault 1, Father McGivney 0

Triad 2, Edwardsville 1

BOYS BASEBALL:

Lockport 11, Alton 3

Galesburg 11, Alton 1

Dunlap 15, Civic Memorial 11

Roxana 9, Gibault 8

Jerseyville 5, Roxana 4

Jerseyville 16, Gibault 2

Collinsville 7, Galesburg 3

Freeburg 13, Granite City 3

Chatham Glenwood 3, Father McGivney 2

O’Fallon 12, Oak Forest 1

Triad 10, Dunlap 3

Edwardsville 5, Huntley 4