Boys BB:
Civic Memorial 55, Triad 50
Nashville 53, Carbondale 43
Father McGivney 50, O’Fallon First Baptist 37 @ Litchfield
Mattoon 59, Father McGivney 38 @ Litchfield
Pana 70, Litchfield 50
Girls BB:
Highland Tournament:
Alton 59, Highland 36
Civic Memorial 76, Belleville East 41
Triad 52, Belleville West 41
Breese Central 43, Nashville 37
Teutopolis 59, Collinsville 24
O’Fallon 70, Hillsboro 52
Okawville 55, Salem 19
B. Mater Dei 50, Taylorville 26
Elsewhere...
Father McGivney 54, Southwestern 26
Marquette 64, Maryville Christian 20