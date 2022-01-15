basketball25.jpg

Boys BB:

Civic Memorial 55, Triad 50

Nashville 53, Carbondale 43

Father McGivney 50, O’Fallon First Baptist 37 @ Litchfield

Mattoon 59, Father McGivney 38 @ Litchfield

Pana 70, Litchfield 50

Girls BB:

Highland Tournament:

Alton 59, Highland 36

Civic Memorial 76, Belleville East 41

Triad 52, Belleville West 41

Breese Central 43, Nashville 37

Teutopolis 59, Collinsville 24

O’Fallon 70, Hillsboro 52

Okawville 55, Salem 19

B. Mater Dei 50, Taylorville 26

 -

-

Elsewhere...

Father McGivney 54, Southwestern 26

Marquette 64, Maryville Christian 20