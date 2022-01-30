basketball18.jpg

-Boys-

Collinsville 80, Althoff 40

CBC 60, East St. Louis 54

Breese Central 48, Highland 38

Madison 43, Normal University High 39

Centralia 66, Mascoutah 61

Metro East Lutheran 70, Belleville West 59

Bunker Hill 55, Southwestern 37

W. Gibault 58, Red Bud 42

Raymond Lincolnwood 40, Staunton 37

Pinckneyville 47, Steeleville 24

Waltonville 58, Carlinville 32

-Girls-

47th Annual Lady Hawk Invitational at Carlinville:

Title: Marquette 66, Greenfield 38

Carrollton 37, Nokomis 28- 3rd Place

Gateway Legacy Christian 44, Hardin Calhoun 37- 5th Place

Consolation- Father McGivney 63, Granite City 30

-

-

-

Quincy Notre Dame 60, Civic Memorial 47

Edwardsville 58, Vashon 38

Marion 69, Cahokia 22

Freeburg 63, Cape Girardeau Central 37

Breese Central 63, Teutopolis 35