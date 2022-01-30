-Boys-
Collinsville 80, Althoff 40
CBC 60, East St. Louis 54
Breese Central 48, Highland 38
Madison 43, Normal University High 39
Centralia 66, Mascoutah 61
Metro East Lutheran 70, Belleville West 59
Bunker Hill 55, Southwestern 37
W. Gibault 58, Red Bud 42
Raymond Lincolnwood 40, Staunton 37
Pinckneyville 47, Steeleville 24
Waltonville 58, Carlinville 32
-Girls-
47th Annual Lady Hawk Invitational at Carlinville:
Title: Marquette 66, Greenfield 38
Carrollton 37, Nokomis 28- 3rd Place
Gateway Legacy Christian 44, Hardin Calhoun 37- 5th Place
Consolation- Father McGivney 63, Granite City 30
-
-
-
Quincy Notre Dame 60, Civic Memorial 47
Edwardsville 58, Vashon 38
Marion 69, Cahokia 22
Freeburg 63, Cape Girardeau Central 37
Breese Central 63, Teutopolis 35