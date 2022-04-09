Prep sports schedule for Saturday, April 9
Girls Soccer>
Salem at Roxana
Jerseyville at Gillespie
Nerinx Hall vs Granite City
Cor Jesu vs Granite City
Collinsville at St. Dominic
Centralia at Father McGivney
Edwardsville at St. Josephs
O"Fallon at Triad
-0-
Boys baseball>
Civic Memorial at Roxana
East Alton Wood River at Red Bud
Freeburg at Alton
Staunton at Roxana
Triad at Granite City
Hardin Calhoun at Southwestern
Collinsville at Sacred Heart Griffin
Jerseyville at Springfield Southeast
-0-
Girls Softball>
Southwestern at Alton
Father McGivney at East Alton Wood River
North Greene at East Alton Wood River
Greenville at Granite City
Collinsville at Waterloo
Highland at Belleville West
-0-
Boys & Girls Track & Field>
Wood River Invitational