Girls high school basketball on Saturday, January 29:

47th annual Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational

Title Game (7:00) - Marquette vs. Greenfield

3rd place game (5:00) - Nokomis vs. Carrollton

5th place game (3:30) - Calhoun vs. Gateway Legacy Christian

Consolation championship (2:00) - Granite City vs. Father McGivney

Other girls games Saturday:

Quincy Notre Dame at Civic Memorial

Mount Olive at Southwestern

Edwardsville at Vashon

Boys basketball games on Saturday, January 29:

East St. Louis at CBC

Metro-East Lutheran at Belleville West

Highland at Breese Central

Christ Our Rock at Marquette

Staunton at Raymond Lincolnwood

Southwestern at Bunker Hill

Collinsville at Althoff