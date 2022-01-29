Girls high school basketball on Saturday, January 29:
47th annual Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational
Title Game (7:00) - Marquette vs. Greenfield
3rd place game (5:00) - Nokomis vs. Carrollton
5th place game (3:30) - Calhoun vs. Gateway Legacy Christian
Consolation championship (2:00) - Granite City vs. Father McGivney
-0-
Other girls games Saturday:
Quincy Notre Dame at Civic Memorial
Mount Olive at Southwestern
Edwardsville at Vashon
Boys basketball games on Saturday, January 29:
East St. Louis at CBC
Metro-East Lutheran at Belleville West
Highland at Breese Central
Christ Our Rock at Marquette
Staunton at Raymond Lincolnwood
Southwestern at Bunker Hill
Collinsville at Althoff