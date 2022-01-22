Boys HS basketball on Saturday, January 22, 2022:
Alton vs. Hazelwood Central (Belleville East tourney 3rd place game)
Collinsville vs. Belleville East (Belleville East tourney title game)
Civic Memorial vs. Greenville (Litchfield tourney)
Mattoon vs. Pana (Litchfield tourney title game)
Marquette vs. Columbia (Okawville tourney title game)
Roxana vs. Okawville (Okawville tourney)
Carlyle vs. Wesclin (Okawville tourney)
Girls HS basketball on January 22:
Civic Memorial vs. Okawville (Highland tourney title game)
Alton vs. O'Fallon (Highland tourney 3rd place game)
Marquette vs. Granite City (Carrollton tourney)
Jerseyville vs. Father McGivney (Carrollton tourney)
Gateway Legacy vs. West Central (Carrollton tourney)
Carrollton vs. Metro East Lutheran (Carrollton tourney)
Father McGivney vs. Routt (Carrollton tourney)
Nokomis vs. Calhoun JV (Carrollton tourney)
Greenfield/Northwestern vs. Beardstown (Carrollton tourney)
Calhoun vs. Lincolnwood (Carrollton tourney)