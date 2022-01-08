basketball14.jpg.jpeg

Boys' basketball games on Saturday:

Wesclin 35, Highland 53

Belleville East 47, Cardinal Ritter 54 (at Highland)

Moline 78, Tolton 72 (at Highland)

Chaminade vs. Yorkville Christian (at Highland)

Southwestern at Freeburg

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Chicago St. Rita (at Highland)

Granite City vs. Normal West (at Taylorville)

Vashon vs. Philadelphia Imhotep (at Highland)

Marquette at Sacred Heart-Griffin - PPD weather

Triad at Alton

Gibault at Civic Memorial

CBC vs. Chicago Kenwood (at Highland)

Girls' basketball:

Centralia 47, Jerseyville 35

Edwardsville 56, St. Teresa's 37

Breese Central Tournament games

Christopher 49, Father McGivney 36

QND 42, O'Fallon 73

Nashville vs. Paris

Greenville vs. Marion

Fairfield vs. Okawville

Mater Dei vs. Rochester

Breese Central vs. Civic Memorial