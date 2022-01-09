Boys' basketball games on Saturday:
Highland 53, Wesclin 35
Cardinal Ritter 54, Belleville East 47, (at Highland)
Moline 78, Tolton 72 (at Highland)
Freeburg 48, Southwestern 19
Normal West 69, Granite City 41 (at Taylorville)
Marquette at Sacred Heart-Griffin - PPD weather
Alton 45, Triad 44
Gibault 52, Civic Memorial 35
Carbondale 47, Cahokia 45
Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Jerseyville 43
Belleville West 62, B. Mater Dei 61
Girls' basketball:
Centralia 47, Jerseyville 35
Edwardsville 56, St. Teresa's 37
Freeburg 36, Highland 62
Breese Central Tournament games
Christopher 49, Father McGivney 36
O'Fallon 73, QND 42
Nashville 36, Paris 22
Marion 48, Greenville 40
Okawville 55, Fairfield 30
Rochester 35, Mater Dei 28
Breese Central 55, Civic Memorial 44