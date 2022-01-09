basketball14.jpg.jpeg

Boys' basketball games on Saturday:

Highland 53, Wesclin 35

Cardinal Ritter 54, Belleville East 47,  (at Highland)

Moline 78, Tolton 72 (at Highland)

Freeburg 48, Southwestern 19

Normal West 69, Granite City 41 (at Taylorville)

Marquette at Sacred Heart-Griffin - PPD weather

Alton 45, Triad 44

Gibault 52, Civic Memorial 35

Carbondale 47, Cahokia 45

Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Jerseyville 43

Belleville West 62, B. Mater Dei 61

Girls' basketball:

Centralia 47, Jerseyville 35

Edwardsville 56, St. Teresa's 37

Freeburg 36, Highland 62

Breese Central Tournament games

Christopher 49, Father McGivney 36

O'Fallon 73, QND 42

Nashville 36, Paris 22

Marion 48, Greenville 40

Okawville 55, Fairfield 30

Rochester 35, Mater Dei 28

Breese Central 55, Civic Memorial 44