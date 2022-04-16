soccer8.jpg

SATURDAY GIRLS SOCCER>

* Civic Memorial vs. Hazelwood West

* Farmington vs. Marquette

* Collinsville vs. Oakville

* Granite City vs. Visitation

* Triad at Althoff

BASEBALL>

* Staunton at Civic Memorial

* Wesclin at Wood River

* McCluer North at Alton

* Marquette at Collinsville

* Roxana vs. Owensville (at Busch Stadium)

* Southwestern vs. Freeburg

* Springfield at Granite City

* Southwestern vs. Greenville

* Highland at Marion

* Edwardsville 2 games (vs. Chicago St. Rita & Normal)

SOFTBALL>

* Wesclin at Wood River

* Marquette vs. Carbondale

* Jerseyville at Alton

* Marquette vs. Pinckneyville

* Gillespie at Alton

* Jerseyville vs. Gillespie

* Chatham Glenwood at Edwardvsille

* Highland at Johnston City