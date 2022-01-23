Boys:
Belleville East Tournament:
Althoff 65, McCluer 61
Belleville West 85, SIUE Charter 25
Hazelwood Central 64, Alton 33
Civic Memorial 59, Belleville East 53
Breese Central 51, Nashville 40
Centralia 53, Cahokia 38
Gibault 61, Highland 46
Confluence 92, Granite City 79
East St. Louis 59, Mt. Vernon 41
Okawville 61, Roxana 47
Girls:
@ Highland Tournament:
O’Fallon 58, Alton 50
Civic Memorial 53, Okawville 47
Teutopolis 36, Mater Dei 26
Collinsville 57, Nashville 39
@ Carrollton
Greenfield 50, Beardstown 33
Jerseyville 61, Father McGivney 30
Marquette 53, Granite 20
Nokomis 61, Hardin Calhoun 26
Jacksonville Routt 51, Father McGivney 39
Carrollton 53, Metro East 51
EA/WR 79, Carlyle 26