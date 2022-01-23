basketball8.jpg

Boys:

Belleville East Tournament:

Althoff 65, McCluer 61

Belleville West 85, SIUE Charter 25

Hazelwood Central 64, Alton 33

Civic Memorial 59, Belleville East 53

Breese Central 51, Nashville 40

Centralia 53, Cahokia 38

Gibault 61, Highland 46

Confluence 92, Granite City 79

East St. Louis 59, Mt. Vernon 41

Okawville 61, Roxana 47

Girls:

@ Highland Tournament:

O’Fallon 58, Alton 50

Civic Memorial 53, Okawville 47

Teutopolis 36, Mater Dei 26

Collinsville 57, Nashville 39

@ Carrollton

Greenfield 50, Beardstown 33

Jerseyville 61, Father McGivney 30

Marquette 53, Granite 20

Nokomis 61, Hardin Calhoun 26

Jacksonville Routt 51, Father McGivney 39

Carrollton 53, Metro East 51

EA/WR 79, Carlyle 26