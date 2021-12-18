Boys BB:
Marquette 59, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 55 (OT)
Mater Dei 44, Edwardsville 36
Waterloo Gibault 58, Father McGivney 27
Collinsville 52, Metro East Lutheran 33
Mascoutah 62, Hillsboro 46
Staunton 53, Lebanon 26
Girls BB:
Granite City 54, Carbondale 15
Father McGivney 39, Greenville 35
Columbia 69, Gibault 41
Hardin Calhoun 56, Gillespie 30
Macon 45, Highland 32
New Athens 42, Metro East Lutheran 28
Edwardsville 62, Parkway North 25
Civic Memorial 68, Parkway South 45
Marquette girls host Collinsville tomorrow (Monday) @ 7:30 pm. Listen live on 107.1 the Big Z!