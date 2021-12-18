basketball13.jpg

Boys BB:

Marquette 59, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 55 (OT)

Mater Dei 44, Edwardsville 36

Waterloo Gibault 58, Father McGivney 27

Collinsville 52, Metro East Lutheran 33

Mascoutah 62, Hillsboro 46

Staunton 53, Lebanon 26

Girls BB:

Granite City 54, Carbondale 15

Father McGivney 39, Greenville 35

Columbia 69, Gibault 41

Hardin Calhoun 56, Gillespie 30

Macon 45, Highland 32

New Athens 42, Metro East Lutheran 28

Edwardsville 62, Parkway North 25

Civic Memorial 68, Parkway South 45

Marquette girls host Collinsville tomorrow (Monday) @ 7:30 pm. Listen live on 107.1 the Big Z!