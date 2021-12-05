Boys BB:
@ Mt.Vernon Tournament
Belleville East 67, Mt. Vernon 66
Belleville West 61, McCluer 54
Normal Community 50, East St. Louis 37
CBC 77, Hyde Park 66
Macon Meridian 63, Metro East Lutheran 58
O’Fallon 70, Hazelwood Central 69
-
B. Mater Dei 36, Marquette 26
Carlyle 45, Nokomis 30
Carbondale 64, Triad 61
Madison 44, New Berlin 33
Herrin 47, Breese Central 33
Father McGivney 68, New Athens 64
Hillsboro 69, Greenville 63
Girls BB:
EA/WR 41, Maryville Christian 32
Marquette 56, Decatur St. Teresa 26
Edwardsville 47, Rochester 35
Carlyle 43, Father McGivney 36
Waterloo 51, New Athens 25
Normal 54, Collinsville 38
Freeburg 61, Red Bud 12
Mt. Vernon 60, Breese Central 53
Mascoutah 58, Columbia 35