PREP BOWLING STATE FINALS
Jerseyville just missed qualifying for the final day of the IHSA State Bowling Tournament at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. The Panthers finished 13th after the first two rounds, just 13 pins shy of making the Top 12 and advancing to the final two rounds. Jersey’s Jacob Elliott was 26th and Alton’s Sam Ottwell was 29th, but rounds three and four weren’t as kind to the locals as Elliott finished 51st and Ottwell dropped to 62nd to close the event. Jersey’s Tyler Ayres finished 64th. State champion Charlie Hunter of Salem averaged more than 230 to win the state individual title.
Top 3 Team Results
- Salem
- O’Fallon
- Mascoutah
Local Individuals
Jared Salzman – O’Fallon 6th
Nathan Bassford – O’Fallon 7th
Ben Sloan – Collinsville 40th
Jacob Elliott – Jerseyville 51st
Sam Ottwell – Alton 62nd
Tyler Ayres – Jerseyville 64th