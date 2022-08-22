Roxana Volleyball Invitational
-0-
The 13th annual Lady Shells Volleyball Invitational tournament begins with pool play today (MON) and tomorrow (TUE). The finals are set for Saturday. There's 16 teams overall including Riverbend area teams - Roxana, Marquette, Jerseyville, Southwestern, EAWR, and Civic Memorial. There's 12 matches on the schedule for tonight and 12 more tomorrow night. They will be using 3 gymnasiums for the tourney - Milazzo gym, Auxilary (HS) gym, and the Jr. High gym.
-0-
Pool play (MON)
@ Milazzo gym -> 5 - Roxana vs. G.City, 6 - Father McGivney vs. Roxana, 7 - Marquette vs. Greenfield, 8 - Marquette vs. Mt. Olive
@ Aux gym -> 5 - Father McGivney vs. Dupo, 6 - Granite City vs. Dupo, 7 - J'Ville vs. Mt. Olive, 8 - J'ville vs. Greenfield
@ Jr. High gym -> 5 - Marquette vs. J'Ville, 6 - Greenfield vs. Mt. Olive, 7 - G.City vs. Father McGivney, 8 - Roxana vs. Dupo
-0-
Pool play (TUE)
@ Milazzo gym -> 5 - Auburn vs. Valmeyer, 6 - Carrollton vs. Auburn, 7 - Calhoun vs. Gillespie, 8 - EAWR vs. Calhoun
@ Aux gym -> 5 - Carrollton vs. Southwestern, 6 - Valmeyer vs. SW, 7 - CM vs. EAWR, 8 - CM vs. Gillespie
@ Jr. High gym -> 5 - CM vs. Calhoun, 6 - Gillespie vs. EAWR, 7 - Auburn vs. SW, 8 - Carrollton vs. Valmeyer
-0-
Roxana volleyball head coach Andrea Keller:
Marquette volleyball head coach Sue Heinz:
-0-