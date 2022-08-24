Roxana Volleyball Invitational
The 13th annual Lady Shells Volleyball Invitational tournament wrapped up pool play last (TUE) night. The finals are set for Saturday. There's 16 teams overall in the tourney including Riverbend area teams - Roxana, Marquette, Jerseyville, Southwestern, EAWR, and Civic Memorial. They are using 3 gymnasiums for the tourney - Milazzo (HS) gym, Auxilary (HS) gym, and the Jr. High gym.
Championship Saturday (8/27)
> Championship bracket - semifinals
11 am - Roxana vs. Calhoun
12 pm - Marquette vs. Valmeyer
3rd place, 1 pm - Title match, 2 pm
> 5th place bracket - Father McGivney vs. Civic Memorial, Jerseyville vs. Auburn
> 9th place bracket - Granite City vs. Gillespie, Greenfield vs. Carrollton
> 13th place bracket - Dupo vs. EAWR, Southwestern vs. Mt. Olive
Pool play (MON)
Marquette (3-0) defeated Jerseyville, Greenfield, Mt. Olive
Roxana (3-0) defeated Father McGivney, Dupo, Granite City
Father McGivney and Jerseyville both went 2-and-1 in pool play Monday night. Greenfield and Granite City finished pool play at 1-and-2, while Dupo and Mt. Olive were winless (0-3).
Pool play (TUE)
Calhoun (3-0), Valmeyer (3-0)
Civic Memorial (2-1), Auburn (2-1)
Gillespie (1-2), Carrollton (1-2)
EAWR (0-3), Southwestern (0-3)
Roxana volleyball head coach Andrea Keller:
Marquette volleyball head coach Sue Heinz:
