Roxana Volleyball Invitational
The 13th annual Lady Shells Volleyball Invitational tournament got underway Monday night with pool play for eight teams. Eight more teams will be on the courts tonight for more pool play at the tourney. The finals are set for Saturday. There's 16 teams overall including Riverbend area teams - Roxana, Marquette, Jerseyville, Southwestern, EAWR, and Civic Memorial. They are using 3 gymnasiums for the tourney - Milazzo (HS) gym, Auxilary (HS) gym, and the Jr. High gym.
Pool play (MON)
Marquette (3-0) defeated Jerseyville, Greenfield, Mt. Olive
Roxana (3-0) defeated Father McGivney, Dupo, Granite City
Father McGivney and Jerseyville both went 2-and-1 in pool play Monday night. Greenfield and Granite City finished pool play at 1-and-2, while Dupo and Mt. Olive were winless (0-3).
Pool play (TUE)
@ Milazzo gym -> 5 - Auburn vs. Valmeyer, 6 - Carrollton vs. Auburn, 7 - Calhoun vs. Gillespie, 8 - EAWR vs. Calhoun
@ Aux gym -> 5 - Carrollton vs. Southwestern, 6 - Valmeyer vs. SW, 7 - CM vs. EAWR, 8 - CM vs. Gillespie
@ Jr. High gym -> 5 - CM vs. Calhoun, 6 - Gillespie vs. EAWR, 7 - Auburn vs. SW, 8 - Carrollton vs. Valmeyer
Roxana volleyball head coach Andrea Keller:
Marquette volleyball head coach Sue Heinz:
