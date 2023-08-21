Prep volleyball
-0-
The 14th Annual Lady Shells Volleyball Invitational kicks off with pool play today (MON) and tomorrow (TUE). 16 teams are competing in the Roxana volleyball tournament this week in the 3 gymnasiums on campus.
-0-
POOL PLAY
> MON @ HS gym
5 - Carrollton/Father McGivney, 6 - Greenfield/Carrollton,
7 - EAWR/Valmeyer, 8 - Granite City/Valmeyer
> MON @ Aux gym
5 - Gillespie/Greenfield, 6 - Father McGivney/Gillespie, 7 - Jerseyville/G.City,
8 - Jerseyville/EAWR
> MON @ Jr High gym
5 - Valmeyer/Jerseyville, 6 - G.City/EAWR, 7 - Father McGivney/Greenfield,
8 - Carrollton/Gillespie
_
> TUE @ HS gym
5 - Roxana/Auburn, 6 - SW/Roxana, 7 - Marquette/CM,
8 - Mt. Olive/Marquette
> TUE @ Aux gym
5 - Dupo/SW, 6 - Auburn/Dupo, 7 - Calhoun/Mt. Olive, 8 - Roxana/Dupo
> TUE @ Jr High gym
5 - Marquette/Calhoun, 6 - CM/Mt. Olive, 7 - Auburn/SW, 8 - Calhoun/CM
_
Championship finals - SAT @ Roxana HS
> Bracketed play