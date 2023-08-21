volleyball12.jpg

Prep volleyball

The 14th Annual Lady Shells Volleyball Invitational kicks off with pool play today (MON) and tomorrow (TUE).  16 teams are competing in the Roxana volleyball tournament this week in the 3 gymnasiums on campus.  

POOL PLAY

> MON @ HS gym

5 - Carrollton/Father McGivney, 6 - Greenfield/Carrollton,

7 - EAWR/Valmeyer, 8 - Granite City/Valmeyer

> MON @ Aux gym

5 - Gillespie/Greenfield, 6 - Father McGivney/Gillespie, 7 - Jerseyville/G.City, 

8 - Jerseyville/EAWR

> MON @ Jr High gym

5 - Valmeyer/Jerseyville, 6 - G.City/EAWR, 7 - Father McGivney/Greenfield,

8 - Carrollton/Gillespie 

_

> TUE @ HS gym

5 - Roxana/Auburn, 6 - SW/Roxana, 7 - Marquette/CM,

8 - Mt. Olive/Marquette

> TUE @ Aux gym

5 - Dupo/SW, 6 - Auburn/Dupo, 7 - Calhoun/Mt. Olive, 8 - Roxana/Dupo

> TUE @ Jr High gym

5 - Marquette/Calhoun, 6 - CM/Mt. Olive, 7 - Auburn/SW, 8 - Calhoun/CM

_

Championship finals - SAT @ Roxana HS

> Bracketed play