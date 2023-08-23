Prep volleyball
The 14th Annual Lady Shells Volleyball Invitational kicked off with pool play Monday & Tuesday. 16 teams are competing in the Roxana volleyball tournament this week in the 3 gymnasiums on campus.
POOL PLAY
> MON
Carrollton & Valmeyer - 3-0 in pool play
EAWR & Father McGivney - 2-1 in pool play
Jersey & Greenfield - 1-2 in pool play
Granite City & Gillespie - 0-3 in pool play
> TUE
Roxana & Calhoun - 3-0 in pool play
CM & Auburn - 2-1 in pool play
Marquette & Southwestern - 1-2 in pool play
Mt. Olive & Dupo - 0-3 in pool play
Championship finals - SAT @ Roxana HS
> Bracketed play
