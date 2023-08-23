volleyball12.jpg

Prep volleyball

The 14th Annual Lady Shells Volleyball Invitational kicked off with pool play Monday & Tuesday.  16 teams are competing in the Roxana volleyball tournament this week in the 3 gymnasiums on campus.  

POOL PLAY

> MON

Carrollton & Valmeyer - 3-0 in pool play

EAWR & Father McGivney - 2-1 in pool play

Jersey & Greenfield - 1-2 in pool play

Granite City & Gillespie - 0-3 in pool play

Roxana volleyball head coach Andrea Keller:

> TUE

Roxana & Calhoun - 3-0 in pool play

CM & Auburn - 2-1 in pool play

Marquette & Southwestern - 1-2 in pool play

Mt. Olive & Dupo - 0-3 in pool play

Championship finals - SAT @ Roxana HS

> Bracketed play

Monday's volleyball tournament action at Roxana HS

