Prep soccer

The Roxana Shells are hosting the Norman Lewis Soccer Invitational this week.  Pool play begins tonight (MON)

7:00 - EAWR vs. Lebanon

8:30 - Roxana vs. Maryville Christian

TUE matches at the Roxana tourney:

7:00 - EAWR vs. Valmeyer

8:30 - Roxana Shells vs. CM Eagles

THU matches at the  Roxana tourney:

7:00 - Valmeyer vs. Lebanon

8:30 - CM Eagles vs. Maryville Christian

Championship Day - FINALS will be held on SAT (8/26) - 

9 am - 5th place game

5 pm - 3rd place game

7 pm - Championship game

