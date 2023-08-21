Prep soccer
-0-
The Roxana Shells are hosting the Norman Lewis Soccer Invitational this week. Pool play begins tonight (MON)
7:00 - EAWR vs. Lebanon
8:30 - Roxana vs. Maryville Christian
-0-
TUE matches at the Roxana tourney:
7:00 - EAWR vs. Valmeyer
8:30 - Roxana Shells vs. CM Eagles
-0-
THU matches at the Roxana tourney:
7:00 - Valmeyer vs. Lebanon
8:30 - CM Eagles vs. Maryville Christian
-0-
Championship Day - FINALS will be held on SAT (8/26) -
9 am - 5th place game
5 pm - 3rd place game
7 pm - Championship game
-0-