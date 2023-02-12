Class 1A Sectional Carterville
Roxana, Litchfield, Carlinville, EAWR all with state qualifers. Roxana’s Brandon Green and James Herring with Sectional titles.
106 Pounds
1st Place - Drew Sadler of Anna (A.-Jonesboro)
2nd Place - Jackson Graff of Murphysboro
3rd Place - Vinny Moore of Litchfield
4th Place - Drayven Hamm of Auburn
113 Pounds
1st Place - Tyson Waughtel of Carlyle
2nd Place - Tyler Huchel of Fithian (Oakwood)
3rd Place - Alex Powell of Litchfield
4th Place - Kaiden Richards of Murphysboro
120 Pounds
1st Place - Anthony Ruzic of Auburn
2nd Place - Tony Keene of Harrisburg
3rd Place - Leyton Cobine of Roxana
4th Place - Bodee Fathauer of Shelbyville
126 Pounds
1st Place - Brandon Green Jr of Roxana
2nd Place - Pedro Rangel of Fithian (Oakwood)
3rd Place - Calvin Miller of Shelbyville
4th Place - Daniel Dover of Anna (A.-Jonesboro)
132 Pounds
1st Place - Dillon Hinton of Vandalia
2nd Place - Logan Riggs of Roxana
3rd Place - Bryce Edwards of Murphysboro
4th Place - Carter Chambliss of Fithian (Oakwood)
138 Pounds
1st Place - Dresden Grimm of Auburn
2nd Place - Owen Miller of Vandalia
3rd Place - Mason Tieffel of Benton
4th Place - Owen Mcginnis of Toledo (Cumberland)
145 Pounds
1st Place - Reef Pacot of Fithian (Oakwood)
2nd Place - Blue Bishop of Herrin (H.S.)
3rd Place - Liam Fox of Murphysboro
4th Place - Kaz Fox of Shelbyville
152 Pounds
1st Place - Bryson Capansky of Fithian (Oakwood)
2nd Place - Logan Nance of Vandalia
3rd Place - Braden Johnson of Roxana
4th Place - Houston Bryant of Westville
160 Pounds
1st Place - Will Fox of Shelbyville
2nd Place - Eric McKinney of Vandalia
3rd Place - Jake Schwartz of Carlinville
4th Place - Brian Seed of Lawrenceville
170 Pounds
1st Place - Dayton Hoffman of Murphysboro
2nd Place - Nick Deloach Jr. of Cahokia (H.S.)
3rd Place - Joey Barrow of Auburn
4th Place - Jared Hermann of Robinson
182 Pounds
1st Place - Craig Johnson of Westville
2nd Place - Austin Hargrave of Oblong HS
3rd Place - Skylar Fay of Auburn
4th Place - Ty Carter of Red Bud
195 Pounds
1st Place - Cory West of Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
2nd Place - William Blue of Taylorville
3rd Place - Nathan Blackwell of Lawrenceville
4th Place - Wyatt Dothager of Vandalia
220 Pounds
1st Place - James Herring of Roxana
2nd Place - Drake Champlin of East Alton-Wood River
3rd Place - Craig Markello of Robinson
4th Place - Jude Beers of Johnston City
285 Pounds
1st Place - Cole Edie of Auburn
2nd Place - jason Dowell of Cahokia (H.S.)
3rd Place - Payton Allen of Fairfield
4th Place - Noah Carl of Toledo (Cumberland)