YOUTH WRESTLING

Class 1A Sectional Carterville

Roxana, Litchfield, Carlinville, EAWR all with state qualifers. Roxana’s Brandon Green and James Herring with Sectional titles.

106 Pounds

1st Place - Drew Sadler of Anna (A.-Jonesboro)

2nd Place - Jackson Graff of Murphysboro

3rd Place - Vinny Moore of Litchfield

4th Place - Drayven Hamm of Auburn

113 Pounds

1st Place - Tyson Waughtel of Carlyle

2nd Place - Tyler Huchel of Fithian (Oakwood)

3rd Place - Alex Powell of Litchfield

4th Place - Kaiden Richards of Murphysboro

120 Pounds

1st Place - Anthony Ruzic of Auburn

2nd Place - Tony Keene of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Leyton Cobine of Roxana

4th Place - Bodee Fathauer of Shelbyville

126 Pounds

1st Place - Brandon Green Jr of Roxana

2nd Place - Pedro Rangel of Fithian (Oakwood)

3rd Place - Calvin Miller of Shelbyville

4th Place - Daniel Dover of Anna (A.-Jonesboro)

132 Pounds

1st Place - Dillon Hinton of Vandalia

2nd Place - Logan Riggs of Roxana

3rd Place - Bryce Edwards of Murphysboro

4th Place - Carter Chambliss of Fithian (Oakwood)

138 Pounds

1st Place - Dresden Grimm of Auburn

2nd Place - Owen Miller of Vandalia

3rd Place - Mason Tieffel of Benton

4th Place - Owen Mcginnis of Toledo (Cumberland)

145 Pounds

1st Place - Reef Pacot of Fithian (Oakwood)

2nd Place - Blue Bishop of Herrin (H.S.)

3rd Place - Liam Fox of Murphysboro

4th Place - Kaz Fox of Shelbyville

152 Pounds

1st Place - Bryson Capansky of Fithian (Oakwood)

2nd Place - Logan Nance of Vandalia

3rd Place - Braden Johnson of Roxana

4th Place - Houston Bryant of Westville

160 Pounds

1st Place - Will Fox of Shelbyville

2nd Place - Eric McKinney of Vandalia

3rd Place - Jake Schwartz of Carlinville

4th Place - Brian Seed of Lawrenceville

170 Pounds

1st Place - Dayton Hoffman of Murphysboro

2nd Place - Nick Deloach Jr. of Cahokia (H.S.)

3rd Place - Joey Barrow of Auburn

4th Place - Jared Hermann of Robinson

182 Pounds

1st Place - Craig Johnson of Westville

2nd Place - Austin Hargrave of Oblong HS

3rd Place - Skylar Fay of Auburn

4th Place - Ty Carter of Red Bud

195 Pounds

1st Place - Cory West of Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

2nd Place - William Blue of Taylorville

3rd Place - Nathan Blackwell of Lawrenceville

4th Place - Wyatt Dothager of Vandalia

220 Pounds

1st Place - James Herring of Roxana

2nd Place - Drake Champlin of East Alton-Wood River

3rd Place - Craig Markello of Robinson

4th Place - Jude Beers of Johnston City

285 Pounds

1st Place - Cole Edie of Auburn

2nd Place - jason Dowell of Cahokia (H.S.)

3rd Place - Payton Allen of Fairfield

4th Place - Noah Carl of Toledo (Cumberland)

 