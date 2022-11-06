After keeping it close for a half, Roxana couldn't hold off the Hawks in the second half and lost to Fairbury Prairie Central 41-20 Saturday. Nick Darr filed this report.
Meanwhile at Class 2A:
Belleville Althoff 26, Redbud 14
Pana 68, Fairfield 50
Class 4A:
Rochester 42, Breese Central 0
Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 28, Waterloo 16
Class 5A:
Mascoutah 55, Highland 42
Class 6A:
East St. Louis 40, Normal Community West 0
Class 7A:
Chicago Brother Rice 44, Collinsville 15
Class 8A:
Wilmette Loyola Academy 49, Edwardsville 22