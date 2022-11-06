After keeping it close for a half, Roxana couldn't hold off the Hawks in the second half and lost to Fairbury Prairie Central 41-20 Saturday. Nick Darr filed this report.

Meanwhile at Class 2A:

Belleville Althoff 26, Redbud 14

Pana 68, Fairfield 50

Class 4A:

Rochester 42, Breese Central 0

Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 28, Waterloo 16

Class 5A:

Mascoutah 55, Highland 42

Class 6A:

East St. Louis 40, Normal Community West 0

Class 7A:

Chicago Brother Rice 44, Collinsville 15

Class 8A:

Wilmette Loyola Academy 49, Edwardsville 22