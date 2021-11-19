The girls prep basketball season is underway here in the month of November. All of the RiverBend area teams tipped off the season in holiday tournaments.
Alton Lady Redbird Tip-Off Classic - Alton Redbirds, Jerseyville Panthers
Dupo tourney - Roxana Shells, EAWR Oilers
Columbia tourney - Marquette Explorers
Earlier in 2021, the girls basketball schedule included a shortened COVID season in February and March. Teams records during the short season: Alton (2-11), Marquette (7-5), Civic Memorial (16-1), Roxana (7-9), EAWR (3-14), Jersey (10-6), Southwestern (12-1).
