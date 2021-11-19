basketball12.jpg

The girls prep basketball season is underway here in the month of November.  All of the RiverBend area teams tipped off the season in holiday tournaments. 

Alton Lady Redbird Tip-Off Classic - Alton Redbirds, Jerseyville Panthers 

Dupo tourney - Roxana Shells, EAWR Oilers

Columbia tourney - Marquette Explorers

Earlier in 2021, the girls basketball schedule included a shortened COVID season in February and March.  Teams records during the short season: Alton (2-11), Marquette (7-5), Civic Memorial (16-1), Roxana (7-9), EAWR (3-14), Jersey (10-6), Southwestern (12-1).  

Marquette girls basketball head coach Lee Green:

Civic Memorial girls basketball head coach Mike Arbuthnot

Alton girls basketball head coach Deserea Howard (after season opening win over Jerseyville):

Jerseyville girls basketball head coach Ron Twichell (after losing to Alton in season opener):

