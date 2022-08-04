Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons defeated the Clinton LumberKings, 13-4 last (WED) night in Prospect League baseball in Iowa. Alton has won three games in a row to reach the .500 mark (13-13) in the second half of the season. Alton's Eddie King had 3 hits including his 15th home run while driving in 6 runs.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report from Iowa:
Up next for the River Dragons:
Tonight (THU), 6:30 - Alton @ Burlington (IA)
FRI, 6:30 - Alton @ Springfield (IL)
SAT, 6:35 - Springfield (IL) @ Alton
SUN, 6:35 - Alton hosts first round playoff game - opponent TBA
