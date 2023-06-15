prospectleague2.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons outscored the Jackson (TN) Rockabillys, 11-8 last (WED) night at Gordon Moore Park.  The victory came in front of almost 1,000 fans at Lloyd Hopkins Field.  Alton improved to 6-and-7 in Prospect League baseball while Jackson slipped to 4-and-9.

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Wednesday night's victory:

WED scoreboard

Alton 11, Jackson (TN) 8 

Clinton (IA) 5, Danville (IL) 4

Thrillville - Marion (IL) 4, Springfield (IL) 1

Terre Haute (IN) 7, Normal (IL) 6

Lafayette (IN) 5, Chillicothe (OH) 4

O'Fallon (MO) 3, Cape Catfish (MO) 2 - (Cape: 12-1)

-- Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau, MO lost its first game of the year last night (WED).  Their 12-0 start was the best start in Prospect League history. 

THU games

Marion (IL) @ Alton - 6:35 pm

Jackson (TN @ Springfield

Danville @ Clinton (IA)

O'Fallon (MO) @ Quincy

Illinois Valley @ Burlington (IA)

Normal (IL) @ Chillicothe (OH)

Champion City (OH) @ Johnstown (PA)

