Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons outscored the Jackson (TN) Rockabillys, 11-8 last (WED) night at Gordon Moore Park. The victory came in front of almost 1,000 fans at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Alton improved to 6-and-7 in Prospect League baseball while Jackson slipped to 4-and-9.
> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Wednesday night's victory:
WED scoreboard
Alton 11, Jackson (TN) 8
Clinton (IA) 5, Danville (IL) 4
Thrillville - Marion (IL) 4, Springfield (IL) 1
Terre Haute (IN) 7, Normal (IL) 6
Lafayette (IN) 5, Chillicothe (OH) 4
O'Fallon (MO) 3, Cape Catfish (MO) 2 - (Cape: 12-1)
-- Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau, MO lost its first game of the year last night (WED). Their 12-0 start was the best start in Prospect League history.
THU games
Marion (IL) @ Alton - 6:35 pm
Jackson (TN @ Springfield
Danville @ Clinton (IA)
O'Fallon (MO) @ Quincy
Illinois Valley @ Burlington (IA)
Normal (IL) @ Chillicothe (OH)
Champion City (OH) @ Johnstown (PA)
