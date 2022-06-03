riverdragons1.jpg

The Alton River Dragons are off to a 2-and-0 start in Prospect League baseball.  Alton won its home opener, 7-6 over Springfield Wednesday night.  The River Dragons then defeated Cape Catfish (MO), 7-3 Thursday night at Gordon Moore Park. 

Scott Montesano has the report from last night's game:

riverdragonsBB.mp3

-0-

Alton plays on the road the next two nights. 

FRI - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO)

SAT - Alton @ Springfield (IL)

SUN - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton - 5:35 pm

-0-

River Dragons G.M. Dallas Martz discusses the first couple nights of 2022  baseball at Lloyd Hopkins Field:

dmartz1.mp3

-0-