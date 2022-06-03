The Alton River Dragons are off to a 2-and-0 start in Prospect League baseball. Alton won its home opener, 7-6 over Springfield Wednesday night. The River Dragons then defeated Cape Catfish (MO), 7-3 Thursday night at Gordon Moore Park.
Scott Montesano has the report from last night's game:
-0-
Alton plays on the road the next two nights.
FRI - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO)
SAT - Alton @ Springfield (IL)
SUN - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton - 5:35 pm
-0-
River Dragons G.M. Dallas Martz discusses the first couple nights of 2022 baseball at Lloyd Hopkins Field:
-0-