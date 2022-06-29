baseball10.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons now have a 4-game winning streak after beating the Normal (IL) CornBelters, 6-2 last night (TUE) at Gordon Moore Park.  The River Dragons moved to 16-and-10 on the season while the CornBelters fell to 12-and-13.  

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons wrap-up:

altonbb1.mp3

-0-

Tuesday's game notes:

WP - Adam Stilts (3-2) - 7-IP, 2-R, 7-H, 0-BB, 8-K, 90-pitches

Bryce Zupan - HR (1) - 2-R, 2-RBI

Blake Burris - 2-4, 2-RBI

Blake Stenger - 2-4, 1-R, 1-RBI

> 3 Alton pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts on the night

-0-

Up next for the River Dragons:

Tonight (WED) - Alton @ Terre Haute (IN)

THU - DAY OFF

FRI - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton - 6:35

SAT - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton - 6:35

-0-