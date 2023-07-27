Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons have won 3 games in a row with their win last night at Lloyd Hopkins Field. The River Dragons doubled up the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots, 8-4 on Wednesday night. Alton got home runs from Evan Evola and Erik Broekemeier. It's Broekemeier's 9th homer of the year. Arturo Disla of the Chillicothe Paints leads the league with 10 home runs. Three players are now tied at 9 home runs each.
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more on Alton's 3rd straight victory:
Alton plays in Burlington (IA) the next two nights before back to back home games over the weekend.
THU - Alton @ Burlington (IA) Bees
FRI - Alton @ Burlington (IA)
SAT - Danville @ Alton - 6:35 pm
SUN - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton - 5:35 pm
> More info at altonbaseball.com
