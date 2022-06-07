The Alton River Dragons are off to a 6-and-0 start including a 4-and-0 home record at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Alton defeated REX Baseball from Indiana, 8-5 last night (MON) at Gordon Moore Park.
Scott Montesano has more:
WP - Adam Stilts (1-0) - 7-IP, 3-R (2-ER)
SV - Matthew Romero (1)
Ben Gallaher - 2-4, 2-R, 2-RBI's
RBI each: Robby Taul, Eddie King, Mike Hampton, Marcus Heusohn
-0-
The River Dragons are on the road the next two nights before returning to the Riverbend for a 4-game homestand, Thursday thru Sunday.
TUE - 6:30 - Alton @ Danville
WED - 6:35 - Alton @ Quincy
THU - 6:35 - REX Baseball (IN) @ Alton
FRI - 6:35 - Springfield (IL) @ Alton
-0-
Other scores from Monday night in Prospect League baseball included:
Cape Catfish (MO) 4, Springfield (IL) 3
Quincy 3, Clinton (IA) 2
-0-