riverdragons2.jpg

The Alton River Dragons are off to a 6-and-0 start including a 4-and-0 home record at Lloyd Hopkins Field.  Alton defeated REX Baseball from Indiana, 8-5 last night (MON) at Gordon Moore Park. 

Scott Montesano has more:

altonbb1.mp3

WP - Adam Stilts (1-0) - 7-IP, 3-R (2-ER)

SV - Matthew Romero (1)

Ben Gallaher - 2-4, 2-R, 2-RBI's

RBI each: Robby Taul, Eddie King, Mike Hampton, Marcus Heusohn

-0-

The River Dragons are on the road the next two nights before returning to the Riverbend for a 4-game homestand, Thursday thru Sunday. 

TUE - 6:30 - Alton @ Danville

WED - 6:35 - Alton @ Quincy

THU - 6:35 - REX Baseball (IN) @ Alton

FRI - 6:35 - Springfield (IL) @ Alton

-0-

Other scores from Monday night in Prospect League baseball included:

Cape Catfish (MO) 4, Springfield (IL) 3

Quincy 3, Clinton (IA) 2

-0-