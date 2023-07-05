riverdragons4.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons opened the second half of the 2023 season in Peru (IL) facing the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.  

MON - Illinois Valley 11, Alton 7

TUE - Alton 10, Illinois Valley 6

The River Dragons open the second half of the season with a 1-and-1 record. 

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Tuesday night's road game:

Alton returns to Gordon Moore Park for home games the next two nights against the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes.  Game times the next two nights - 6:35 pm. 

Prospect League baseball tonight (WED):

Springfield @ Alton - 6:35 pm

Thrillville (Marion) @ O'Fallon (MO)

Danville @ Burlington (IA)

Champion City (OH) @ Johnstown (PA) - DH

Terre Haute (IN) @ Normal - DH

Chillicothe (OH) @ Lafayette (IN)

Jackson (TN) @ Cape Catfish (MO)

