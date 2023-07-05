Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.