Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons opened the second half of the 2023 season in Peru (IL) facing the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
MON - Illinois Valley 11, Alton 7
TUE - Alton 10, Illinois Valley 6
The River Dragons open the second half of the season with a 1-and-1 record.
> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Tuesday night's road game:
-0-
Alton returns to Gordon Moore Park for home games the next two nights against the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes. Game times the next two nights - 6:35 pm.
-0-
Prospect League baseball tonight (WED):
Springfield @ Alton - 6:35 pm
Thrillville (Marion) @ O'Fallon (MO)
Danville @ Burlington (IA)
Champion City (OH) @ Johnstown (PA) - DH
Terre Haute (IN) @ Normal - DH
Chillicothe (OH) @ Lafayette (IN)
Jackson (TN) @ Cape Catfish (MO)
-0-