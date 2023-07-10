baseball17.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons split a doubleheader on the road Sunday against the Quincy Gems.  Alton won the opener, 11-3.  Quincy took the nightcap, 11-8.  The River Dragons now sit at 3-and-5 in the 2nd half of the season while the Gems stand at 4-and-3 on the 2nd half.  

The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has a report from Quincy:

The River Dragons are off today (MON) but open a 4-game homestand Tuesday against the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots. 

Alton's home games this week:

TUE - vs. O'Fallon (MO)

WED - vs. Jackson (TN)

THU - vs. Cape Catfish (MO)

FRI - vs. Clinton (IA)

* More River Dragons' info at altonbaseball.com

Sunday's Prospect League baseball scores:

Alton 11, Quincy 3 - DH game 1

Quincy 11, Alton 8 - DH game 2

Danville 19, Champion City (OH) 1

Springfield 7, Cape Catfish (MO) 4

Clinton (IA) 5, Illinois Valley 4

Thrillville 13, Johnstown (PA) 1

