Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons split a doubleheader on the road Sunday against the Quincy Gems. Alton won the opener, 11-3. Quincy took the nightcap, 11-8. The River Dragons now sit at 3-and-5 in the 2nd half of the season while the Gems stand at 4-and-3 on the 2nd half.
> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has a report from Quincy:
The River Dragons are off today (MON) but open a 4-game homestand Tuesday against the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots.
Alton's home games this week:
TUE - vs. O'Fallon (MO)
WED - vs. Jackson (TN)
THU - vs. Cape Catfish (MO)
FRI - vs. Clinton (IA)
* More River Dragons' info at altonbaseball.com
Sunday's Prospect League baseball scores:
Alton 11, Quincy 3 - DH game 1
Quincy 11, Alton 8 - DH game 2
Danville 19, Champion City (OH) 1
Springfield 7, Cape Catfish (MO) 4
Clinton (IA) 5, Illinois Valley 4
Thrillville 13, Johnstown (PA) 1
