Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons snapped a 3-game losing streak with a 9-7 win last (WED) night over the Clinton (IA) LumberKings at Gordon Moore Park. Alton improved to 9-and-5 while Clinton fell to 6-and-9 on the year.
Scott Montesano has the game recap:
Alton outhit Clinton, 16-to-7.
Alton >> Blake Burris - 2-4, 2-RBI's
Noah Bush - 2-3, 2-RBI's
Marcus Heusohn - 4-5, RBI
Ben Gallaher - 2-4, 3-RBI's
The River Dragons are home again tonight (THU):
THU, 6:35 pm - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton
FRI, 6:35 pm - Springfield (IL) @ Alton
SAT, 6:30 pm - Alton @ Springfield (IL)
Other Prospect League scores from Wednesday night included:
Terre Haute (IN) 20, Danville 10
O'Fallon (MO) 8, Normal (IL) 7
Lafayette (IN) 15, Springfield (IL) 2
