riverdragons1.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons snapped a 3-game losing streak with a 9-7 win last (WED) night over the Clinton (IA) LumberKings at Gordon Moore Park.  Alton improved to 9-and-5 while Clinton fell to 6-and-9 on the year. 

Scott Montesano has the game recap:

altonbb1.mp3

Alton outhit Clinton, 16-to-7. 

Alton >> Blake Burris - 2-4, 2-RBI's

Noah Bush - 2-3, 2-RBI's

Marcus Heusohn - 4-5, RBI

Ben Gallaher - 2-4, 3-RBI's

-0-

The River Dragons are home again tonight (THU):

THU, 6:35 pm - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton

FRI, 6:35 pm - Springfield (IL) @ Alton

SAT, 6:30 pm - Alton @ Springfield (IL)

-0-

Other Prospect League scores from Wednesday night included:

Terre Haute (IN) 20, Danville 10

O'Fallon (MO) 8, Normal (IL) 7

Lafayette (IN) 15, Springfield (IL) 2

-0-