Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons stopped a 6-game losing streak in Marion (IL) last night. The River Dragons blew by the Thrillville Thrillbillies, 20-6 on Tuesday night. Alton improved to 6-and-11 in the second half of the season while the Thrillbillies dropped to 11-and-4. Alton was led by by Eli Hoerner who has 3 hits and 4 RBI's while Evan Evola added 3 hits and 3 RBI's.
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has a report from Marion:
-0-
The River Dragons play a day game today (WED) in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Game time - 2:05 pm today for Alton vs. Cape Catfish.
THU - Alton - off day
FRI - Alton @ Cape Catfish (MO)
SAT - Alton @ Danville
SUN - Terre Haute (IN) @ Alton - 5:35 pm
-0-