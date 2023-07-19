riverdragons5.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons stopped a 6-game losing streak in Marion (IL) last night.  The River Dragons blew by the Thrillville Thrillbillies, 20-6 on Tuesday night.  Alton improved to 6-and-11 in the second half of the season while the Thrillbillies dropped to 11-and-4.  Alton was led by by Eli Hoerner who has 3 hits and 4 RBI's while Evan Evola added 3 hits and 3 RBI's. 

The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has a report from Marion:

The River Dragons play a day game today (WED) in Cape Girardeau, MO.  

Game time - 2:05 pm today for Alton vs. Cape Catfish. 

THU - Alton - off day 

FRI - Alton @ Cape Catfish (MO)

SAT - Alton @ Danville

SUN - Terre Haute (IN) @ Alton - 5:35 pm

