Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons were shutout Thursday in Cape Girardeau, MO.  The Cape Catfish blanked the River Dragons, 9-0 in Prospect League baseball.  Alton falls to 6-and-12 while Cape improves to 9-and-6 in the 2nd half of the season.  

The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has a report from Wednesday's contest:

Recap3.mp3

The River Dragons have the day off today (THU).  They play at Cape Catfish again tomorrow night.  Game time Friday in Cape Girardeau - 6:35 pm.  

FRI - Alton @ Cape Catfish

SAT - Alton @ Danville

SUN - REX Baseball (Terre Haute, IN) @ Alton 

Prospect League baseball scoreboard (WED)

Cape Catfish 9, Alton 0

Champion City (OH) 7, Springfield (IL) 4

Johnstown (PA) 6, Lafayette (IN) 3

Danville (IL) 21, Terre Haute (IN) 7

Normal (IL) 7, Chillicothe (OH) 0

Quincy (IL) 5, Clinton (IA) 2

