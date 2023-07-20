Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons were shutout Thursday in Cape Girardeau, MO. The Cape Catfish blanked the River Dragons, 9-0 in Prospect League baseball. Alton falls to 6-and-12 while Cape improves to 9-and-6 in the 2nd half of the season.
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has a report from Wednesday's contest:
The River Dragons have the day off today (THU). They play at Cape Catfish again tomorrow night. Game time Friday in Cape Girardeau - 6:35 pm.
FRI - Alton @ Cape Catfish
SAT - Alton @ Danville
SUN - REX Baseball (Terre Haute, IN) @ Alton
Prospect League baseball scoreboard (WED)
Cape Catfish 9, Alton 0
Champion City (OH) 7, Springfield (IL) 4
Johnstown (PA) 6, Lafayette (IN) 3
Danville (IL) 21, Terre Haute (IN) 7
Normal (IL) 7, Chillicothe (OH) 0
Quincy (IL) 5, Clinton (IA) 2
